Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.88. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

