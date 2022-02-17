Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.78

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.78 and traded as high as C$5.08. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 159,281 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$462.44 million and a P/E ratio of -36.23.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

