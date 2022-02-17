Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Short Interest Down 36.5% in January

Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICO. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $13,627,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $11,978,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $11,011,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RICO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 134,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,448. Agrico Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

