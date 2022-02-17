Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 89,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,717,130 shares.The stock last traded at $51.29 and had previously closed at $52.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,937,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $89,836,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 967,094 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $49,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.