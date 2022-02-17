Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Agilysys stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,162,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,612,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,503,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

