Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
AGYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
Agilysys stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09.
In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,162,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,612,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,503,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
