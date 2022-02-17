AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,898 shares during the quarter. AGCO comprises approximately 15.9% of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd owned about 0.35% of AGCO worth $31,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 131,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Shares of AGCO traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,251. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

