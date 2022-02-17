Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$39.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFN. CIBC boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.25.

AFN opened at C$38.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$722.29 million and a P/E ratio of 62.30. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$48.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

