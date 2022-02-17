Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFMD. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

AFMD stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $442.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

