AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 204,619 shares.The stock last traded at $59.92 and had previously closed at $60.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3,028.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

