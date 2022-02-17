Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Holdings Decreased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 47.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth $2,867,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 199,359 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

