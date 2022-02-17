Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,084 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Aemetis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $361.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.