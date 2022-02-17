Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 133,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

