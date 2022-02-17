Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 10,508 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 237,389 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 147.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $967.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

