Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 168,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of FRO opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.