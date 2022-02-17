Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 754 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,090,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 677,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 480,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.