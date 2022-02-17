Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.88). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.88), with a volume of 151,010 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of £618.84 million and a P/E ratio of 44.30.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:AMS)
See Also
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.