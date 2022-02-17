Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Shares of ADES stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 109,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 50,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

