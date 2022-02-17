Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

NYSE AAP opened at $222.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.70. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.43 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

