Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 162.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,643 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,712,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $477.70 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

