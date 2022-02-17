Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

