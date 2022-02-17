Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 97,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,341. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

