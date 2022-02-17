AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AcuityAds were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $167.63 million and a PE ratio of 15.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

