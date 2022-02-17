ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 34,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $165,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 82,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $167,000. 38.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ACR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,556. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 263.53, a current ratio of 263.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

