Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target Raised to €38.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.20 ($42.27) to €38.50 ($43.75) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accor to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accor from €31.50 ($35.80) to €32.00 ($36.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of ACCYY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 47,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Accor has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.