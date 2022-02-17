ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

ACCO opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $844.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

