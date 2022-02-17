Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of Abtech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ABHD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.08. Abtech shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08.
Abtech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABHD)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abtech (ABHD)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Abtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.