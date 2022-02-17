Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Position Lessened by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF accounts for 4.7% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned approximately 0.52% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

SGOL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 71,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.40. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

