Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEQ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

JEQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.9805 dividend. This is a boost from Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

