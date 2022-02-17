Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Shares of AWP stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 103,632 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.