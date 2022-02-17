Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of AWP stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $6.92.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
