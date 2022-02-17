ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

