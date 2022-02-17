AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 260 to SEK 240. The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 44881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

SKFRY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Danske cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DNB Markets cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.03.

The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

