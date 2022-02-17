Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

