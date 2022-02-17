Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $37.49.
In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
