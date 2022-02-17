A Scott Anderson Sells 30,703 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ZION stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
