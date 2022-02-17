A Scott Anderson Sells 30,703 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

