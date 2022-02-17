9,903 Shares in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after buying an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after buying an additional 993,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,592,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 643,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after buying an additional 587,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HFC opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
