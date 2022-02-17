$958.22 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce sales of $958.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.20 million and the highest is $965.00 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $942.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.
In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.