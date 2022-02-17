9,490 Shares in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 152.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 586,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 506.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 205,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $2,441,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZYME stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZYME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

