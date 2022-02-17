84,641 Shares in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Skydeck Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYA. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,938,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $854,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYA stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Skydeck Acquisition Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

