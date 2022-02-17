$8.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce sales of $8.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.82 billion and the highest is $9.05 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $43.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.93 billion to $44.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.