775 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,032.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $272.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.28. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

