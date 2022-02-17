$76.44 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce sales of $76.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the highest is $76.91 million. Inogen posted sales of $73.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $357.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.72 million to $358.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $363.23 million, with estimates ranging from $349.70 million to $376.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inogen.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Inogen by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Inogen by 383.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGN opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.40 million, a PE ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.66.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

