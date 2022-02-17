$76.01 Million in Sales Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will report $76.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.28 million and the lowest is $75.75 million. Hims & Hers Health posted sales of $41.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $263.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $263.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $355.19 million, with estimates ranging from $353.30 million to $357.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $976.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

