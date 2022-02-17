7,555 Shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 58,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
