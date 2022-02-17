69,000 Shares in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Bought by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $28,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $120,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:REE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,033. REE Automotive Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51.
Several research firms have weighed in on REE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REE Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.
REE Automotive Profile
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
