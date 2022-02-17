69,000 Shares in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Bought by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $28,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $120,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,033. REE Automotive Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REE Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

REE Automotive Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE).

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.