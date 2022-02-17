66,720 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 66,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Uniti Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after buying an additional 307,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

