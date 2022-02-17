$659.73 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report $659.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $669.40 million and the lowest is $649.98 million. Stericycle posted sales of $655.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stericycle.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 146.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

