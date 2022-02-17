64,922 Shares in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,612,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,497,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,075,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,075,000.

Get Bannix Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNIXU opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bannix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bannix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.