$574.09 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report sales of $574.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $556.00 million and the highest is $594.13 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $598.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 362,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

