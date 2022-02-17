$530.40 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report sales of $530.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $569.66 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.
PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.
Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,460,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,264. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $62.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
