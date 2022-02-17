400,000 Shares in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

NYSE:BKSY opened at $2.94 on Thursday. BlackSky Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.