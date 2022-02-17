3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $170.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $178.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.
NYSE:MMM opened at $155.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29. 3M has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $208.95.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 518,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile
3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.
